NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,819,159 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,554 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.20% of NBT Bancorp worth $65,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,078,000 after purchasing an additional 29,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 319.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 152,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBTB opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

NBTB has been the topic of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

