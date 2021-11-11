State Street Corp Decreases Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,683,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,121 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $64,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,118,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,647,000 after acquiring an additional 124,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,917,000 after acquiring an additional 452,551 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,463,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,227,000 after acquiring an additional 61,803 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter worth approximately $23,711,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,049,000 after acquiring an additional 37,865 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $936,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $127,984.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,750 shares of company stock worth $4,300,694. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 30.87, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 2.37. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

