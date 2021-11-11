LPL Financial LLC Sells 515 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,964 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CQP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,397,000 after acquiring an additional 167,212 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 475,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after acquiring an additional 85,062 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 224,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 91,043 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 147,319 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CQP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 274.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 96.11%.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc bought 30,400 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc bought 35,044 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 in the last three months.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

