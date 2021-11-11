LPL Financial LLC Acquires 4,139 Shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.54% of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITE. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 125,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 25,255 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF stock opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.70. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $56.18.

