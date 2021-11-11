Reviewing Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP)

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Astra Space and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astra Space N/A N/A N/A NextPlay Technologies -1,132.17% -83.08% -51.30%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Astra Space and NextPlay Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astra Space 1 0 1 0 2.00 NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Astra Space presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.36%. NextPlay Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than Astra Space.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.6% of Astra Space shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of Astra Space shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Astra Space and NextPlay Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astra Space N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 2,513.44 -$16.51 million N/A N/A

Astra Space has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NextPlay Technologies.

Summary

Astra Space beats NextPlay Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc. operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

