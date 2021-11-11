The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research cut The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens upgraded The Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.87.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 166.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.90 and a 200-day moving average of $75.58.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $787,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk by 1,265.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk by 924.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,635,000 after purchasing an additional 975,571 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk by 1,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 87,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 79,258 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk by 726.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 367,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 323,039 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.