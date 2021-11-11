Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.39 Million

Equities analysts expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) to post sales of $51.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.30 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year sales of $198.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $196.30 million to $200.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $284.15 million, with estimates ranging from $272.40 million to $294.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WM Technology.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAPS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAPS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in WM Technology by 822.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WM Technology stock opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.71. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

