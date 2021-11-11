Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.70.

NYSE:BAM opened at $60.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 29.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

