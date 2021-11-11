Wells Fargo & Company Raises BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Price Target to $45.00

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BRP. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Get BRP Group alerts:

NYSE BRP opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.80 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay A. Cohen bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,227. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BRP Group by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 31,482 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in BRP Group by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in BRP Group by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in BRP Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in BRP Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,855,000 after acquiring an additional 21,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.