Wells Fargo & Company Raises BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Price Target to $45.00

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BRP. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.
NYSE BRP opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.80 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $45.36.
In other news, Director Jay A. Cohen bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,227. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BRP Group by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 31,482 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in BRP Group by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in BRP Group by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in BRP Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in BRP Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,855,000 after acquiring an additional 21,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.
BRP Group Company Profile
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
