BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Set at $230.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) received a $230.00 price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.29.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $235.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of -1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.24. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 38.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 1,473.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,715 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $353,904,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter worth $397,426,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 261.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,787,000 after purchasing an additional 894,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 99.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 738,532 shares during the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

