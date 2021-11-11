Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Sells $5,561,414.50 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 21,349 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $5,561,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ETSY stock opened at $248.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.13 and its 200-day moving average is $199.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $283.40.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Etsy by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,609,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Argus assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.29.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

