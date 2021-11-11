iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.79

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.79 and last traded at $57.70, with a volume of 147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.77.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average of $56.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,212,000 after buying an additional 16,577 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2,438.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 952,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,851,000 after acquiring an additional 915,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 235,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

