MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.69

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 10152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Several research firms have commented on ML. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ML. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,979,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the 1st quarter valued at $1,096,000.

MoneyLion Company Profile (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

