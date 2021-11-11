Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) to “Strong-Buy”

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $139.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arrow’s third-quarter results reflected robust demand for software, cloud and security solutions, and efficient supply-chain management. Strong performance of Global Components in America was a major boost to the top line. Strong momentum in infrastructure software, next-generation hardware and hybrid cloud architectures is encouraging as well. Continued focus on boosting internet of things capabilities is helping it expand in newer markets and gain customers. Arrow’s core strength of providing best-in-class services and easy-to-acquire technologies will bolster its growth in the future. However, a highly leveraged balance sheet and intense competition are major concerns. Moreover, currency headwinds are a risk as majority of revenues come from outside the U.S. Moreover, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

ARW stock opened at $121.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $84.16 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,029 shares of company stock worth $4,353,376 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 46,612.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 28,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

