$4.49 Billion in Sales Expected for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will announce $4.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.62 billion. The Gap posted sales of $3.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Gap will report full-year sales of $17.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.19 billion to $17.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $18.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

GPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Gap in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Gap from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Gap from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Gap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Gap by 73.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 444.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 29.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 19.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of The Gap during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 54.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Gap stock opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Gap has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $37.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The Gap’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

