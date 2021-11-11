ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $26,444,555.84 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 359,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $26,444,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 600,799 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $43,870,342.98.

On Friday, October 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 101,348 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $6,824,774.32.

On Monday, October 18th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 256,423 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $17,418,814.39.

On Friday, October 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 267,245 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $18,009,640.55.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 341,594 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $22,111,379.62.

On Monday, September 27th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 350,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $22,662,500.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 211,594 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $14,233,928.38.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 509,111 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $34,818,101.29.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $30,015,000.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $70.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,178.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.89. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.