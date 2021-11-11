Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $7,470,150.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,988.06, for a total value of $7,470,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,932.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,842.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2,663.44. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,020.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,227,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,822,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 584,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,653,000 after acquiring an additional 38,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

