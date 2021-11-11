Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.18, but opened at $4.48. Agenus shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 14,222 shares changing hands.

The biotechnology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other Agenus news, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $72,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 852,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Agenus by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03.

About Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

