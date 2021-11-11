John D. Idol Sells 202,175 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Stock

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE CPRI opened at $63.26 on Thursday. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Capri by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Capri by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

