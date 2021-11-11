Darrell W. Chambliss Sells 12,466 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Darrell W. Chambliss sold 12,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.28, for a total transaction of C$2,222,430.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,933,684.07.
Shares of WCN stock opened at C$169.13 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of C$122.13 and a 1 year high of C$171.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$163.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$155.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of C$44.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.292 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 29.58%.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
