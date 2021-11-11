Darrell W. Chambliss Sells 12,466 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Darrell W. Chambliss sold 12,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.28, for a total transaction of C$2,222,430.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,933,684.07.

Shares of WCN stock opened at C$169.13 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of C$122.13 and a 1 year high of C$171.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$163.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$155.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of C$44.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.292 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

WCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$139.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

