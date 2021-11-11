CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CryoLife, Inc. is a leader in medical device manufacturing and distribution and in the processing and distribution of implantable living human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. It operates throughout the U.S. and internationally. CryoLife manufactures and distributes BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an FDA-approved adjunct to sutures and staples for use in adult patients in open surgical repair of large vessels. BioGlue is also CE marked in Europe for use in soft tissue repair and has received additional marketing approvals in several other countries throughout the world. CryoLife’s BioFoam Surgical Matrix is CE marked in Europe for use as an adjunct to hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery and on abdominal parenchymal tissues (liver and spleen) when control of bleeding by ligature or conventional methods is ineffective or impractical. CryoLife distributes PerClot, a powdered hemostat, in Europe and other select international countries. “

Get CryoLife alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of CRY stock opened at $21.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00. CryoLife has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The company has a market cap of $838.52 million, a P/E ratio of 710.90 and a beta of 1.49.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. CryoLife had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that CryoLife will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CryoLife news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,667 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $145,245.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,913.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,715 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $69,612.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $453,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in CryoLife by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in CryoLife by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 104,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in CryoLife by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CryoLife (CRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.