Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for StorageVault Canada (SVAUF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS: SVAUF):

11/4/2021 – StorageVault Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – StorageVault Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – StorageVault Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$7.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – StorageVault Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – StorageVault Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $5.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.0087 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

