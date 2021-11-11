Insider Selling: L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Insider Sells $1,522,298.88 in Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $223.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.70 and a 52-week high of $246.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

