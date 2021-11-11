Jonathan Wade Lyall Sells 21,200 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $75.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.68. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth $26,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

