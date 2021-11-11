David Cragg Sells 45,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) insider David Cragg sold 45,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $1,879,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Cragg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, David Cragg sold 25,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $872,250.00.

On Friday, October 1st, David Cragg sold 7,569 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $265,974.66.

CYTK stock opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,473,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,047.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 984,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,184,000 after purchasing an additional 421,962 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 63,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.