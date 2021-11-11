Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer Sells 16,322 Shares

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 16,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,995,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shutterstock alerts:

On Monday, November 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,590 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $1,683,257.40.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,549 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total transaction of $1,862,925.69.

On Monday, October 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 18,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $2,208,506.04.

On Thursday, October 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,492 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,823,408.40.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,714 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $1,211,217.70.

On Monday, September 13th, Jonathan Oringer sold 20,056 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $2,193,925.84.

On Thursday, September 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,587 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total transaction of $1,877,648.40.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,790 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $1,452,304.50.

On Friday, September 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,094 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $1,496,644.20.

Shares of SSTK opened at $118.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.21 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.97 and a 200-day moving average of $104.58.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth $37,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Shutterstock by 118.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth $61,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SSTK. Truist raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.