LPL Financial LLC Acquires 2,317 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Vericel by 409.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 20,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vericel by 313.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,884,000 after purchasing an additional 39,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,030,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,107,000 after purchasing an additional 89,752 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Vericel by 0.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.90 and a beta of 1.95. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $252,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,800. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

