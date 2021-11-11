Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 1st quarter worth $148,000.

Shares of MUI opened at $15.36 on Thursday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

