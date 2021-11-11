Stifel Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $11,568,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $61,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $105,435,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $255,000. 46.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.15. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 6,250 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOFI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

