Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $302,000 Investment in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,718 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,446,000 after acquiring an additional 767,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after acquiring an additional 746,635 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after acquiring an additional 592,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 937,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after acquiring an additional 473,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUNG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $42.31 on Thursday. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 14.28.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $256,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $56,967.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,107 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

