Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 14,938 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.31% of FRP worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,667,000 after acquiring an additional 30,579 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of FRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,618,000. 46.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John D. Baker II acquired 543 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,261.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPH stock opened at $58.81 on Thursday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.86 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $553.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.96.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 101.83%.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

