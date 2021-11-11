Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,580 Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 34.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 20,255 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000.

Shares of CLTL opened at $105.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.67 and a 200-day moving average of $105.68. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a one year low of $105.64 and a one year high of $105.75.

