Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 140,128 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 644,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140,128 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $94,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

HT opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.65. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

