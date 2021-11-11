Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,310,000 after acquiring an additional 43,603 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 300,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,420,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth $4,270,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $81.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.25. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $196.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.85.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,077 shares of company stock worth $93,764 over the last ninety days. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

