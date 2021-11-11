Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 56,851 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 935,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,851 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,680,000 after acquiring an additional 50,068 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 165,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $288,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $69,836.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,433 shares of company stock worth $711,797 in the last 90 days. 6.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLYA opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLYA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

