The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11,172.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 538,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after acquiring an additional 533,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,935,000 after purchasing an additional 215,779 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3,416.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 116,509 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 41.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 370,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after purchasing an additional 108,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,434,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,396,000 after purchasing an additional 102,400 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DSGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.94.

DSGX opened at $85.63 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $87.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.17 and a beta of 1.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

