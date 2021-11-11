Stifel Financial Corp Has $320,000 Position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 155,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,582 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 35,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

GDO opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $18.72.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.