Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $104.00

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.00 and last traded at $99.39, with a volume of 960787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.97.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 11,300 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $961,291.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 625,267 shares of company stock valued at $51,535,343.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

