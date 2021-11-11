Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$16.38 and last traded at C$15.69, with a volume of 186714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.22.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.99%.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.38.

About Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

