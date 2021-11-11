Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised Enerflex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.67.

Get Enerflex alerts:

OTCMKTS ENRFF opened at $6.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. Enerflex has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.