Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $344.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $241.46 and a 1 year high of $357.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.06.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.