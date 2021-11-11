Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 44.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 488.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

PATK stock opened at $78.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.25. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.95%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $1,107,730.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,303,620.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,980 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

