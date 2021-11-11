Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) Stake Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,941 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Five Star Senior Living worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FVE. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 645.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 40,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 39,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 138,876 shares in the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Five Star Senior Living stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $225.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.95 million. Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

