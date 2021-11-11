Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) PT Raised to $145.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.71.

NYSE SRE opened at $124.61 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,107,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,591,212,000 after acquiring an additional 669,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,401,849,000 after purchasing an additional 973,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,551,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,657 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,204,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,809,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,911,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,240,483,000 after purchasing an additional 748,608 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

