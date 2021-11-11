American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised American International Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.85.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $58.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.58. The company has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. American International Group has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

