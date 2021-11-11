BMO Capital Markets Cuts Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $275.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $264.90.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $217.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.01 and its 200-day moving average is $227.26.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

