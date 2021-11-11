Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Sells $2,618,800.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.94, for a total value of $2,618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Friday, October 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total value of $2,296,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total value of $2,577,600.00.

SPT opened at $133.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.72 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $145.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.50.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.