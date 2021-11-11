$1.93 Million in Sales Expected for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) to post $1.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $9.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $11.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.89 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $15.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ YMTX opened at $5.65 on Thursday. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 2,000.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 304,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 289,977 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

