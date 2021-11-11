Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Upgraded to Buy by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $95.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HSBC lowered shares of Cognex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.17.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $80.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.48. Cognex has a 12-month low of $69.70 and a 12-month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s payout ratio is 14.55%.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cognex by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $470,102,000 after acquiring an additional 343,364 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,312,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,172,000 after acquiring an additional 288,907 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,236,000 after acquiring an additional 623,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,284,000 after acquiring an additional 460,267 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

