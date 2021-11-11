Susquehanna Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $190.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $181.06.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $185.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.59. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $115.60 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.98.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total transaction of $8,352,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,989 shares of company stock worth $26,336,586. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

